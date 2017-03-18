- Lee Majors, who played Steve Austin in the 70's television show, The Six Million Dollar Man, took part in a Q&A at the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention last weekend. During the Q&A, he said that he once put Lasix in Andre the Giant's beer when Andre guest-starred on the show as the Bionic Bigfoot (as seen in the video above). Lasix is a pull used to treat fluid retention. (h/t Kentucky.com)

- Hulk Hogan's ex-wife Linda Hogan re-listed her California mansion for $4.5 million. The lavish pad originally hit the market back in 2015 for $5.5 million. Since then, the property has been re-listed numerous times and the mega-mansion has dropped in price by a million dollars. The estate features four bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, an avocado orchard and infinity pool and an outdoor kitchen. You can view the listing details on Redfin.com

- The Pro Wrestling Report sent us the following:

The Pro Wrestling Report (PWR) is coming to Orlando with the BIGGEST party event of the year for wrestling fans on Saturday Night, April 1st from 10pm to Close at The Pub at Pointe Orlando on International Drive in the center of all the action. This one of a kind event will feature a live DJ, dancing, drinks, food and fun and the chance to meet some of pro wrestling's biggest stars in a private nightclub environment with prizes, raffles and all around one of a kind fun! PWR is pleased to announce that the following names are scheduled to appear: "Big Sexy" Kevin Nash, Mean Gene Okerlund, Al Snow, James Storm, ODB, Ken Anderson, Thea "Rosita" Trinidad, Billy Gunn, MVP, Abyss, Swoggle and over 15 other wrestling stars including some special surprise Guests! VIP Fans will have the unique opportunity to join on a Red Carpet Meet and Greet with the party host "Big Sexy" Kevin Nash, Billy Gunn, Al Snow, Mean Gene Okerlund, Thea Trinidad and Katie Forbes! Fans will also be able to get a once in a lifetime experience to be interviewed on camera by Mean Gene Okerlund! The event will also serve as the official Bachelor Party for Al Snow and there will be a special celebration during the event! Shenanigans has become the party event of the year for wrestling fans and has sold out weeks in advance of the event for the last several years. The Pub at Pointe Orlando is located at 9101 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 next door to Wrestlecon and in close proximity to all the weekend wrestling events including NXT and ROH. Attendees must be 21 years or older. Tickets for this exclusive VIP Club Party event are on sale NOW at shenanigansorlando.eventbrite.com

