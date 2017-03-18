- 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Teddy Long was at Adrenaline Championship Wrestling's event last Friday. Just a few weeks before being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Long came out to the ring and made a tag team match pitting Robby Illuminati and Lee Brando vs Eric Chapel and Gillberg, as seen in the video above.

- New Ring of Honor World Champion Christopher Daniels will be signing his new comic book this Sunday, March 19 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Comic and Toy Festival. The event is being held at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd in Santa Clarita, CA. Daniels' comic book is also available at awyeahcomics.com artbaltazar.com and comixology.com . Copies autographed by Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian will be available at ROH live events throughout the U.S.

- Leva Bates, a.k.a. Blue Pants, took the role of Jeff Hardy at last night's Wrestle Circus event in Austin, TX. "Sister Nero" posted the photo below from the event on Twitter:

Austin, TX, got a double dose of broken brilliance. Thank you, @MATTHARDYBRAND , for letting me be your brother...Brother Nero! pic.twitter.com/7cu6Tkb8xX — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) March 18, 2017

- Speaking of Hardy, he responded to a tweet from John Cena about Southpaw Regional Wrestling, writing:

Is there Tag Team Gold for #HouseHardy to PROCURE in #SouthpawRegionalWrestling? https://t.co/Uq4hrqnKm7 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 17, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.