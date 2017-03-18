WWE released their proxy statement this month, which listed the pay for the McMahon family and WWE executives (h/t to Forbes).

In just base pay for 2016, Vince McMahon earned $3.071 million, down from $3.3 million in 2015, while Triple H earned $3.993 million (up from $3.112 million in 2015). WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Office Michelle D. Wilson earned $4.317 million (down from $4.5 million in 2015), WWE Chief Strategy & Financial Officer George A. Barrios earned $4.3 million (down from $4.494 million in 2015) and WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn's salary was $4.637 million (down from $4.758 million in 2015). This does not include bonuses and dividends.

How Much Did Stephanie McMahon In 2015?
See Also
How Much Did Stephanie McMahon In 2015?

Triple H's salary breaks down to $601,933 in base salary, $499,992 in stock awards, $419,531 in non-equity incentives and $2,471,961 for "all other compensation" which would include his pay as an on-screen talent.

Vince McMahon's salary breaks down to $1,313,462 in base salary, $1,739,063 in non-equity incentives and $19,075 in other compensation.

It also noted that Shane McMahon earned $2.15 million last year for "performance fees and royalties," while Stephanie McMahon's total compensation in 2016 was around $2 million as a performer and employee.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles