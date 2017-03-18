WWE released their proxy statement this month, which listed the pay for the McMahon family and WWE executives (h/t to Forbes).

In just base pay for 2016, Vince McMahon earned $3.071 million, down from $3.3 million in 2015, while Triple H earned $3.993 million (up from $3.112 million in 2015). WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Office Michelle D. Wilson earned $4.317 million (down from $4.5 million in 2015), WWE Chief Strategy & Financial Officer George A. Barrios earned $4.3 million (down from $4.494 million in 2015) and WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn's salary was $4.637 million (down from $4.758 million in 2015). This does not include bonuses and dividends.

See Also How Much Did Stephanie McMahon In 2015?

Triple H's salary breaks down to $601,933 in base salary, $499,992 in stock awards, $419,531 in non-equity incentives and $2,471,961 for "all other compensation" which would include his pay as an on-screen talent.

Vince McMahon's salary breaks down to $1,313,462 in base salary, $1,739,063 in non-equity incentives and $19,075 in other compensation.

It also noted that Shane McMahon earned $2.15 million last year for "performance fees and royalties," while Stephanie McMahon's total compensation in 2016 was around $2 million as a performer and employee.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.