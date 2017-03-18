WWE released their proxy statement this month, which listed the pay for the McMahon family and WWE executives (h/t to Forbes).
Triple H's salary breaks down to $601,933 in base salary, $499,992 in stock awards, $419,531 in non-equity incentives and $2,471,961 for "all other compensation" which would include his pay as an on-screen talent.
Vince McMahon's salary breaks down to $1,313,462 in base salary, $1,739,063 in non-equity incentives and $19,075 in other compensation.
It also noted that Shane McMahon earned $2.15 million last year for "performance fees and royalties," while Stephanie McMahon's total compensation in 2016 was around $2 million as a performer and employee.
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.