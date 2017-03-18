With the UFC's light heavyweight division in need of contenders, Jimi Manuwa made himself known once more Saturday. Manuwa, competing in his home country, delighted the London crowd with a first round knockout of Corey Anderson to conclude UFC Fight Night 107. The entire event streamed live on UFC Fight Pass from The O2 Arena.

Manuwa's win helped absorb some of the pain when Brad Pickett was finished in the third round vs. Marlon Vera. Pickett, a long-time veteran of the sport, was competing for the final time in his home country of England.

Gunnar Nelson, Arnold Allen, Joe Duffy, Francimar Barroso, Timothy Johnson, Leon Edwards, Marc Diakiese, Brad Scott and Lina Lansberg were all winners.

* Jimi Manuwa def. Corey Anderson via KO (strike) at 3:05 of Round 1

* Gunnar Nelson def. Alan Jouban via submission (guillotine choke) at :46 of Round 2

* Marlon Vera def. Brad Pickett via TKO (strikes) at 3:50 of Round 3

* Arnold Allen def. Makwan Amirkhani via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)

* Joe Duffy def. Reza Madadi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Francimar Barroso def. Darren Stewart via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Timothy Johnson def. Daniel Omielanczuk via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

* Leon Edwards def. Vicente Luque via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Marc Diakiese def. Teemu Packalen via KO (strike) at :30 of Round 1

* Brad Scott def. Scott Askham via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Lina Landsberg def. Lucie Pudilova via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

