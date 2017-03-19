- If you missed UFC Fight Night 107 on Saturday, you missed one of the best knockouts of the year to date. And not just because of the way Marc Diakiese connected on Teemu Packalen from London.

Following Diakiese's perfect one-punch knockout of Packalen, he put forth a highlight-reel dance and celebration.

- Three UFC fighters have been fined and suspended for testing positive for marijuana after UFC Fight Night 104 earlier this year. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation confirmed with MMAFighting.com that Niko Price, Curtis Blaydes and Abel Trujillo all tested positive.

Each fighter was suspended 90 days and fined $1,000 for testing positive for marijuana during in-competition drug tests given. Price and Blaydes had their wins overturned to no-contests; Trujillo lost that night.

- Ian Entwistle announced his retirement Saturday, hours after his bout was removed from UFC Fight Night 107. Entwistle was scheduled to meet Brett Johns, but complications suffered during cutting weight prompted officials to scrap the contest.

After meeting with his family and team, the 30-year-old Entwistle decided enough was enough. He leaves the sport with an overall record of 9-3, including a 1-2 mark inside the Octagon.

