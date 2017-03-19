With Kassius Ohno taking on Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship, this week's NXT is currently holding down the number one spot on the top 20. Talking Smack (3) is just above 205 Live (4), while Corey Graves exclusive interview with Kurt Angle on Bring it to the Table is holding down the number two spot.

Most notably, WrestleMania content is dominating the rankings, taking up seven total spots, six of them are previous PPVs (the oldest being WrestleMania 17) and the other is WWE 24: WrestleMania Dallas. WWE's latest PPV, Fastlane, is at number five. Please note that these rankings use an algorithm that takes into account on-demand views and when they were added, and does not include live views.

#20 - Bring it to the Table (Ep: 1)

#19 - Monday Night War (Life after Wartime)

#18 - WrestleMania 17

#17 - WrestleMania 20

#16 - WrestleMania 18

#15 - WWE 24: WrestleMania Dallas

#14 - Elimination Chamber 2017

#13 - 205 Live (15)

#12 - WrestleMania 31

#11 - WrestleMania 30

#10 - Royal Rumble 2017

#9 - WrestleMania 32

#8 - NXT (381)

#7 - Talking Smack (916)

#6 - Ride Along (Philly Phrenzy)

#5 - Fastlane 2017

#4 - 205 Live (16)

#3 - Talking Smack (917)

#2 - Bring it to the Table (Ep: 2)

#1 - NXT (382)

