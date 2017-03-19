Throughout the week (March 13-17), matches for NJPW's New Japan Cup have been taking place in this single elimination tournament with the winner getting a future title shot. Here are the tournament quarterfinal results:

Evil def. Yuji NagataBad Luck Fale def. Toru YanoKatsuyori Shibata def. Juice RobinsonTomohiro Ishii def. Sanada

With the Semifinals set, those matches took place earlier today:

Bad Luck Fale def. Evil

Katsuyori Shibata def. Tomohiro Ishii

The finals are now set with Katsuyori Shibata taking on Bad Luck Fale and will take place on March 20, which can be seen live on NJPW World (about $9 a month) at 2am EST.

