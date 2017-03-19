- Above, Sasha Banks and Bayley faced off again on UpUpDownDown, this time raising the stakes with the loser having to eat a pepper with Sriracha hot sauce on it. Sasha ended up losing the battle and had to eat the hot pepper (while dressed in Bayley merchandise), and had to talk about how great Bayley was.
- WWE posted their "25 Best Instagram Photos of the Week." This week included: Finn Balor, R-Truth, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Nikki Bella, and Cathy Kelley, among others.
