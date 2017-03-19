- Above, Sasha Banks and Bayley faced off again on UpUpDownDown, this time raising the stakes with the loser having to eat a pepper with Sriracha hot sauce on it. Sasha ended up losing the battle and had to eat the hot pepper (while dressed in Bayley merchandise), and had to talk about how great Bayley was.

- Zack Ryder announced he will be relaunching his YouTube series entitled, Z! True Comeback Story and it will appear on WWE's YouTube channel. Ryder injured his knee during an episode of SmackDown back in December, which required surgery, no set timetable on his return. Below is a video of Ryder introducing the new series.

Sasha Banks On Why She Kept Her Marriage Private, Fans Ripping Her Husband, His Role With WWE, More

- WWE posted their "25 Best Instagram Photos of the Week." This week included: Finn Balor, R-Truth, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Nikki Bella, and Cathy Kelley, among others.

