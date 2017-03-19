- Above, WWE posted the ten most shocking betrayals to take place at WrestleMania. The list included Sensation Sherri attacking "Macho Man" Randy Savage (with Elizabeth coming in for the save), Mike Tyson turning on DX, and Trish Stratus picking Christian over Chris Jericho.

- CM Punk retweeted The Young Bucks, after the tag team sent out a photo of them without so much gold around them.

You guys are number one in my heart. And merch sales. That's all that really matters. https://t.co/nXIo7lhMDz — Coach (@CMPunk) March 19, 2017

Punk also wished his wife, AJ Lee (who turns 30 days) a "Happy Birthday," using a gif of when Lee dressed up as Katana (from Mortal Kombat) in one of WWE's Halloween photo shoots.

Man oh man I did good. Happy birthday to this strong, smart, gorgeous woman: @AJBrooks 11/10 pic.twitter.com/AoArz4knk6 — Coach (@CMPunk) March 19, 2017

