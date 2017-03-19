Here are results for last night's WWE live event in Allentown, PA:

* Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara & Curtis Axel defeated Bo Dallas, Primo, Epico & Titus O'Neil

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defeated Rich Swann

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) and Sheamus & Cesaro in a triple threat match.

* Finn Balor & Sami Zayn defeated Samoa Joe & Kevin Owens

* RAW Women's Champion Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman by disqualification

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.