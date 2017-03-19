As noted, Impact Wrestling sent ROH and pay-per-view companies legal threats before ROH's 15th Anniversary show last weekend. Reby Hardy posted several posts on Twitter regarding Impact's legal battle with the Hardys, as seen below:
UPDATE: TNA sent an absolutely laughable legal proposal re: trademark, usage & ownership. Sigh.
We tried to play nice. Truly.
Oh well.
They also seem real hurt about #f--kThatOwl. Awww.
Cute.
Fun facts ! Señor Benjamin never signed one piece of paper stating TNA could ever use, broadcast or profit from his image/likeness.
Fun facts ! Maxel was never legally cleared to work/appear on camera. Wanna check them TV child labor laws & get back to me, TNA ?
Fun facts ! Nearly every notable attribute that makes #BROKEN Matt Hardy "Broken Matt Hardy" was developed by ME in a @WaffleHouse. Yummy !
Fun facts ! Trying to prevent someone from legally making money is torturous interference of business & a HUGE OFFENSE ! How bow dat C&D ?
Fun facts ! I filed for the #BROKEN trademark when all the shady business from JJ & Anthem got back to me, WEEKS before his contract was up.
If owning my husband was that important, why not file/apply - oh, I don't know - BEFORE his contract was up ? BEFORE you found out I did ?
How about every other former talent still working under their "TNA name" & gimmick without issue. Wouldn't that look weird in court ? Yeah.. pic.twitter.com/kNuaTTcyty— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017
And the store I've been running for 5+ years, 100% by myself, with MY original designs & my sole effort/investment. Yeah, they want a cut.
Theme song I composed/recorded/graciously allowed them to use GRATIS when they were having licensing issues w/music. They claiming that too.
If the character is TNA's, where are their format sheets ? (Don't exist). Where are the scripts ? (Can't be produced; don't exist). And....
..Best part. Ready ? SURPRISE ! "The Hardy Show" was behind the scenes recording OUR entire creative process this whole time. See you soon !
And #f--kThatOwl
Reby also noted that all of the character terms ('delete', 'broken', etc.) were Matt's idea except for "obsolete." She also hinted that they have hired legal representation:
I'd suggest those who don't know the 1st thing about image releases in television refrain from commenting on what is/isn't "right"...
...it's past a matter of opinion at this point. It comes down to law, something we never had to worry about til TNA brought it into things
They wanna get legal & specific ?
We can get legal & specific.
That's what it comes down to.
Sad, but that's what we're forced to do.
From now on, someone will be speaking for us regarding the ridiculous situation we've been put in. And not on twitter. Thx for the support.
Maxel was 100% safe & well protected at all times. Dixie & Universal made sure of that. Not sure new mgmt would have; PART of reason we left
Getting technical NOW regarding releases & permissions to appear re: Maxel because we have no choice but to given the circumstances.
We didn't bring legal garbage into this. TNA did. They want to bring the law into it, so can we. Simple as that. Anyone else questioning anything about my kid can pull a Maddox & dump your BS load elsewhere. Thanks
