As noted, Impact Wrestling sent ROH and pay-per-view companies legal threats before ROH's 15th Anniversary show last weekend. Reby Hardy posted several posts on Twitter regarding Impact's legal battle with the Hardys, as seen below:

Fun facts ! Señor Benjamin never signed one piece of paper stating TNA could ever use, broadcast or profit from his image/likeness.

Fun facts ! Maxel was never legally cleared to work/appear on camera. Wanna check them TV child labor laws & get back to me, TNA ?

Fun facts ! Nearly every notable attribute that makes #BROKEN Matt Hardy "Broken Matt Hardy" was developed by ME in a @WaffleHouse. Yummy !

Fun facts ! Trying to prevent someone from legally making money is torturous interference of business & a HUGE OFFENSE ! How bow dat C&D ?

Fun facts ! I filed for the #BROKEN trademark when all the shady business from JJ & Anthem got back to me, WEEKS before his contract was up.

If owning my husband was that important, why not file/apply - oh, I don't know - BEFORE his contract was up ? BEFORE you found out I did ?

How about every other former talent still working under their "TNA name" & gimmick without issue. Wouldn't that look weird in court ? Yeah..

And the store I've been running for 5+ years, 100% by myself, with MY original designs & my sole effort/investment. Yeah, they want a cut.

Theme song I composed/recorded/graciously allowed them to use GRATIS when they were having licensing issues w/music. They claiming that too.

If the character is TNA's, where are their format sheets ? (Don't exist). Where are the scripts ? (Can't be produced; don't exist). And....

..Best part. Ready ? SURPRISE ! "The Hardy Show" was behind the scenes recording OUR entire creative process this whole time. See you soon !

