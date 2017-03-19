- The latest WWE Fury video looks at "13 incredibly painful landings," topped by Jeff Hardy jumping off a ladder and crashing through a table, as seen in the video above.

Xavier Woods was at SXSW in Austin, Texas this weekend, which is why he didn't work this weekend's RAW live events. You can check out a photo of Xavier at the SXSW Gaming Awards below:

- 2K announced update 2.5 to WWE SuperCard – Season 3, 2K's WWE collectible card-battling game. The free update features the WrestleMania 33 Tier including Triple H, John Cena, AJ Styles, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Ken Shamrock and James Ellsworth. You can check out photos from the WrestleMania 33 Tier on our Facebook page, a few of them are below:

In addition to the WrestleMania 33 Tier, the update includes the second release of new "Attitude" emotes featuring Brock Lesnar, Bayley, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns. The Attitudes can be used to taunt the competition in PVP matches.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.