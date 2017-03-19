Source: Sportskeeda

Sportskeeda recently interviewed Shinsuke Nakamura. Below are a few highlights:

"I want to face AJ Styles again."

If he would prefer to go to Raw or SmackDown once he's on the main roster:

"Either brand is okay. Raw has Joe, Finn. So much NXT talent that it's comfortable for me. SmackDown has AJ Styles, Randy Orton, John Cena. I want to wrestle all of them. So either!"

If he feels like a better wrestler since joining NXT:

"Lot of people ask me this question. So, NXT is not just developmental; it is the third brand. Raw, SmackDown, then NXT. NXT does not only have young talent, but it also has me, Bobby Roode. Before this, there were experienced wrestlers like Finn Balor and Samoa Joe. It's a mix. We're trying to change WWE's wrestling style."

Nakamura also discussed the main roster schedule vs. NXT, the recent NXT tour in Australia and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

