- The latest episode of Canvas to Canvas features WWE artist Rob Schamberger painting the stars of the WWE Cruiserweight Division, as seen above.

- Through the end of the day, you can take 40% off clearance merchandise at WWEShop.com by clicking here and using code SALE40 at checkout. The offer ends Sunday, March 19th at 11:59 AM PT.

All Four Episodes Of "Southpaw Regional Pro Wrestling"

- As noted, WWE released their parody of classic regional wrestling promotions, Southpaw Regional Wrestling, this past Friday with four episodes. John Cena thanked fans for their feedback to the show, and asked them to ask the creator of the show, Brian Pellegatto, if they want more:


