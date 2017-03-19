- The latest episode of Canvas to Canvas features WWE artist Rob Schamberger painting the stars of the WWE Cruiserweight Division, as seen above.

- Through the end of the day, you can take 40% off clearance merchandise at WWEShop.com by clicking here and using code SALE40 at checkout . The offer ends Sunday, March 19th at 11:59 AM PT.

- As noted, WWE released their parody of classic regional wrestling promotions, Southpaw Regional Wrestling, this past Friday with four episodes. John Cena thanked fans for their feedback to the show, and asked them to ask the creator of the show, Brian Pellegatto, if they want more:

Thank U @WWEUniverse @WWE for the feedback on #SouthpawRegionalWrestling congrats to its creator @Pelle1105 if U want more,ASK HIM ASAP #SRW — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 19, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.