As noted, Paige was apparently a victim of an online hack. Several nude photos and videos of the WWE Superstar were leaked online on Friday.

As noted, a big hack in 2014 where many private celebrities photos were leaked resulted in the hacker, Ryan Collins, being sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. Collins had reportedly hacked into at least 50 Apple iCloud and 72 Gmail accounts by using a phishing scam.

Paige's mother, Saraya Knight, also teased legal action against people spreading the photos, writing on Twtter:

IP addresses taken ?

Reported?

Blocked?

Emailed lawyer? — SarayaKnight (@RealsarayaK) March 19, 2017

