- Bayley is featured in a pretty good new Snickers ad, which is in the video above. In the ad, Bayley is flipping out for being bumped from a talk show and constantly replaces the "F" word with "hug," calling a stagehand "a hugging buffoon" and telling him to "go hug yourself."

Sheamus will be answering questions on Twitter on Monday at 2:30 ET for Snickers. You can tweet your questions to The Celtic Warrior using #HungryForMania.

- "Like a Champion" by the Danger Twins is one of the official themes for WrestleMania 33.

- Following the Paige hack last Friday, there are lots of rumors about other WWE stars being hacked including Summer Rae. Summer Rae responded to the rumors on Twitter, writing:

Why is my twitter blowing up with this mess?



Y'all need to LOG OFF!!!!!!! ?????? — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) March 18, 2017

