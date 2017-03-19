- As noted, Reby Hardy posted a series of tweets today discussing the Hardys legal battle with Impact Wrestling and noted how they came up with the Hardys characters, music, sayings and mannerisms. We noted that Jeff Jarrett, Impact President Ed Nordholm and Jeremy Borash were in Mexico for today's AAA Rey de Reyes tournament. As seen in the tweet below, Nordholm revealed that Borash is the "new SVP International Relations", and also referred to him as the "Commander of Vanguard1."

- Cody Rhodes defeated Mike Bennett to win the Northeast Wrestling Title at last night's Northeast Wrestling event in Port Jervis, NY. Cody commented on his win, writing on Twitter:

New "@newwrestling1 HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION"



*upcoming shows*

4-15-2017 Bethany, CT

4-23-2017 Pocono Summit, PA

5-26-2017 Newburgh, NY pic.twitter.com/NpNRUwwTT1 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 19, 2017

- Kenny King will be a contestant on the new season of The Bachelorette, which premieres on May 22nd. The creator of the series, Mike Fleiss, posted the photo below of some the gentlemen vying to marry the franchise's first African-American contestant, Rachel Lindsay. King can be seen on the bottom left.

