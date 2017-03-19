Source: The Orlando Sentinel

The Orlando Sentinel has a new interview with Maryse, who discussed teaming with her husband, The Miz, at WrestleMania 33 in two weeks. Below are a couple of highlights:

One of her favorite things about WWE:

"I love playing a character. When I see fans in the street or at meet-and-greets, it's great. Sometimes they want me to be that person they see on TV, take a picture with a hand in their face or ask me to 'be mean like you do.' But I can't play that character 24-7. Before I cross in front of the curtain [at WWE shows], I flip a switch and become that Maryse.

"There's no career like it."

Teaming with The Miz to face John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania:

"At WrestleMania, with my husband, in the same ring, the same match? If you had asked me if that was possible five years ago, I would have laughed in your face. Now it's really happening."

Maryse also discussed why Nikki Bella should be "scared," why herself and Miz are a good couple and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

