- WWE posted the video above of John Cena celebrating after winning the WWE Championship for the first time at WrestleMania 21.

- Luke Harper finally got rid of the white t-shirt for the first time since debuting with WWE with the Wyatt Family in 2014. You can check out Harper with his updated look at this weekend's WWE live events below:

This should be Luke Harper's permanent attire. pic.twitter.com/PnY0uxO3bm — Mikey (@LesnarSupport) March 19, 2017

@KOllomani contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.