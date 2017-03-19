Source: Hannibal TV

Former WWE Superstar JTG was recently interviewed by Hannibal TV to talk about he and tag team partner Shad Gaspard's release from the company. Here are some highlights:

"I guess since we were new they didn't want to work with us. I guess it would ruin their brand, I don't know, but they didn't enjoy working with us at all. Because of them, I felt - this was the first time we got released from the WWE."

Murdoch and Cade changing the finish on he and Shad, leading to their release:

"Yeah they changed the finish on us, they got the ref in on it, and coming through OVW whatever issues we have personally between a WWE Superstar, we take care of it in the back. You don't let it spill outside into the ring. When they did that, it was like a big slap in the face. Why would you change the finish, do it in front of a live audience, and get the ref in on it. We did a thing where I would almost get counted out, and I'd roll back in at eight. Then he said '7, 8, 9, 10!' The audience picked up on it and they started chanting 'This is bullsh*t.' They [Murdoch and cade] sprinted, they went towards the back. The ref was there and Shad was pissed, because he saw the eye contact or exchange of body language between the ref and the tag team and knew something was up. Shad was really pissed and took it upon himself to embarrass and humiliate the ref, because he was still out there. We hit our finisher on the ref, and Shad took his shirt and belt off and tossed it into the crowd."

John Cena reprimanding them backstage:

"They didn't like that in the back, we got a lot of heat for that. Our agent Barry Windham told Shad, he didn't speak to me because it wasn't me that had the problem, he called Shad to the back of the locker room and yelled at him, then when he came out of being yelled at by my agent Barry Windham, John Cena let him have it. He let us both have it. On the way back John Laurinaitis called us, let us have it, then we got released at RAW."

Being forced to drive himself home after being released:

"It made it worst that I had to drive home after that. The facility in Kentucky - I think Louisville was a three hour drive. They flew Shad over but said since you're three hours away you can drive home. I'm like with this news? Damn."

