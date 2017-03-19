- Triple H posted the video above this weekend of himself working out. He wrote, "Destroy excuses. Create the life you want. #DoTheWork"

- As noted, platinum selling singer, songwriter, producer and entertainer Tinashe will perform America the Beautiful to kick off WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2nd at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. In a press release sent to us by WWE, Tinashe commented on performing at the big event.

"I'm excited to perform America the beautiful at this year's WrestleMania," said Tinashe. "Being part of WWE's biggest event of the year is an honor and I look forward to seeing everyone in Orlando."

- With Luke Gallows getting rave reviews for his "Tex Ferguson" character in Southpaw Regional Wrestling (you can watch all four episodes here), Colt Cabana posted several videos of Gallows from The Wrestling Road Diaries Too documentary with Gallows' original character, Sex "Tex" Ferguson.

