Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Danny Bennett for sending in these results for tonight's WWE live event in Hershey, PA:

* Neville defeated Rich Swann with the crossface. The crowd cheered Neville throughout.

* Jinder Mahal was out and the lights went out. Finn Balor's music hit to a mega pop. Balor defeated Jinder with the coup de gras.

* Chris Jericho & Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe. The finish saw Zayn hit the Helluva kick on Joe, followed by Owens superkicking Zayn and Jericho hitting Owens with the codebreaker to a huge pop for the win. Jericho took the mic and did a promo thanking the friends of Jericho and put the sound guys "on the list" for missing the cue.

Intermission.

* WWE RAW Women's Champion Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax. Pops for Bayley and Banks. Banks defeated Charlotte with the Banks statement to win the match. Bayley and Banks play fought over the title for a bit as they left. Nia actually didn't look too bad in the ring, but the crowd didn't seem to know who she was.

* Enzo & Cass out to a huge pop with their usual schtick, then The New Day (minus Xavier Woods) came out with the bike, then Cesaro & Sheamus followed by The Club. Each team got a decent pop. This was a 4-way tag match. Match was basically a beatdown of Enzo. Gallows and Anderson beat Big E with a double team and roll up.

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification. Strowman got a pop, Reigns was mixed as expected. Mostly kids and moms cheering Reigns and men booing. Really slow match, maybe 10 total offensive moves. A lot of walking around and spitting. Seven of the offensive moves were superman punches. The crowd was actually behind Reigns by the end. Strowman got disqualified after hitting Reigns with the stairs. Reigns then speared Strowman through a table he had set up to "send the crowd home happy."

