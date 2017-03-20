Thanks to Eric Contreras for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Albany, New York:
* Mojo Rawley defeated Viktor
* Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews
* John Cena defeated AJ Styles in a Street Fight
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz and Baron Corbin
* SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Mickie James, Natalya, Carmella, Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper
