Thanks to Cassidy Marquis for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Amherst, Massachusetts:
* Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews
* Mojo Rawley defeated Konnor
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz and Baron Corbin
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper
* SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka
* John Cena defeated AJ Styles in a Street Fight
