The Road to WrestleMania 33 continues as tonight's WWE RAW takes place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

WWE is focusing on the following points for RAW in their official preview:

* Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman settle the score

* Do repercussions await Mick Foley?

* Will "Heyman's Theory of WrestleMania Relativity" ring true?

* Chris Jericho to expose the "real" Kevin Owens on "The Highlight Reel"

* Will Triple H's attack keep Seth Rollins from WrestleMania?

* Dana Brooke to bring her new attitude to Brooklyn, N.Y.

