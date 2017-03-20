Source: Bring It To The Table

Recently on WWE Network's Bring It To The Table, WWE Commentators Corey Graves and John 'Bradshaw' Layfield talked about 205 Live and how the WWE Network exclusive program has not quite come together yet.

In Graves' view, there is too much talking on 205 Live, much to the chagrin of the fans who tuned in expecting to see great action akin to the engaging Cruiserweight Classic.

"Well, that's your assumption that it is supposed to all be about in-ring action. I'm not going to disagree with you. Coming off of the Cruiserweight Classic, which was only about in-ring action, some of the best talent from around the globe, 205 [lbs.] and under, and it was a huge success, so much so that it spawned 205 Live and the cruiserweight division on Monday Night RAW, so I think a lot of people had a certain expectation. And it's sort of, in my opinion, built to cater to a very hardcore niche of the WWE Universe, which is great. You need to do that. I think to this point, it has been a little bit too much talking, not enough action."

JBL professed that WWE is missing the mark with 205 Live as the non-wrestling segments are too "hokey".

"I think we're missing the boat on 205 Live completely. I think we're missing the dock. I think we're missing the lake. We have some of the greatest athletes in the world in these young guys. And instead what do we have? We have gentlemen's duels. We have Alicia Fox out there eating roses during shows. We're doing some stuff, to me, that is carnival-type, hokey, old-style, that I don't think helps develop characters."

JBL added, "what we need to know most about these guys is that they are world class athletes and I think we're losing that."

Subscribe to WWE Network here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Bring It To The Table with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.