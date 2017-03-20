Below are the results from Sunday night's AAA Rey de Reyes 2017 show from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico (thanks to Charles Barrios):

Cuervo & Scoria defeated El Mesias (Mil Muertes) & Pagano

Winner faces Taya for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship tonight

Elimination Match

Ayako Hamada defeated Big Mami, Lady Shani, La Hiedra, Goya Kong and Fabi Apache

Dorian Roldan, Jeff Jarrett and Impact Wrestling executives officially announced their alliance.

Triple Threat Triple Championship Match

This match was originally supposed to be to crown the 2017 Rey de Reyes. Vampiro came out and mentions that this match will no longer be for the Rey de Reyes sword, but instead the winner of the match would walk out with all three championships.

Johnny Mundo (AAA Latin American Champion) defeated El Texano Jr. (AAA Mega Champion) & El Hijo del Fantasma (AAA World Cruiserweight Champion)

Dr. Wagner Jr. & Psycho Clown defeated Murder el Grande and Monsther Clown. After the match, Soul Rocker, Mocho Cota Jr. y Carta Brava Jr made their debuts and attacked all four men.

Reina de Reinas Championship

Ayako Hamada defeated Taya (c)

2017 Rey de Reyes Elimination Match

Argenis defeated La Parka, Pimpinela, El Elegido, Niño Hamburguesa, Joe Líder, Bengala, Chessman, and Averno

Mask vs. Hair

Aerostar (Mask) defeated Super Fly (Hair)

Charles Barrios contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.