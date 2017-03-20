- WWE uploaded the full WrestleMania 29 match pitting The Shield against Randy Orton, Sheamus & The Big Show. The Shield picked up the win after Roman Reigns hit Orton with a spear, allowing Ambrose to pin Orton for the win.

- NBC affiliate WNYT 13 in Albany, NY has a story here about Apollo Crews and Mickie James hosting a meet and greet this past weekend to help raise money for the South End Children's Cafe.

"I feel like giving back to the community in any kind of way is the most awesome thing ever and it makes me feel great," Crews said.

The meet and greet garnered nearly $1,300 for the South End Children's Cafe.

- As noted, following the recent Paige hack, there have been rumors about private photos of other wrestling stars being leaked. One of the names rumored is Big E, who responded on Twitter, writing:

For disseminating this nonexistent nonsense, I pray the inside of your thighs chafe bloody every day of your existence. Amen. https://t.co/qjoISr5TVj — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) March 20, 2017

