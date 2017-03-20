- As noted, Edge and Christian will be launching their "E&C's Pod of Awesomeness" podcast this Friday via iTunes. Fans can send their questions for the podcast by calling (929) 367-8204 and leaving a voicemail.

- Despite working WWE live events the past two weekends, Finn Balor is not advertised for tonight's RAW. As of this writing, WWE has Xavier Woods listed for tonight's show.

Below is a photo of Balor after last night's match with Jinder Mahal in Hershey, PA:

@finnbalor went to war with @jindermahal at #WWEHershey. This is the aftermath... A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

