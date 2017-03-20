Earlier today, the New Japan Cup tournament came down to two wrestlers: Bad Luck Fale and Katsuyori Shibata. After nearly 19 minutes, Shibata was able to put away Fale with a penalty kick. It was Shibata's first time winning this tournament. NJPW posted a photo via their Instagram:

After the match, Shibata called out IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada, for a title match. Traditionally, the winner of the New Japan Cup will receive their shot at the Sakura Genesis show (previously known as Invasion Attack) in April.

Here are the full results from the show (3/20):

* Hirai Kawato vs. Tomoyuki Oka went to time limit draw

* David Finlay, Tiger Mask, & Jushin "Thunder" Liger defeated TAKA Michinoku, Takashi Iizuka, & El Desperado

* TenCozy defeated Katsuya Kitamura & Yuji Nagata

* Gedo, Jado, & Hirooki Goto defeated Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, & Minoru Suzuki

* Los Ingobernables de Japon defeated Taguchi Japan

* YOSHI-HASHI, Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, & Tomohiro Ishii defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, & Kenny Omega

* Katsuyori Shibata defeated Bad Luck Fale

