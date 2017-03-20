- FOX News has an interview with Cody Rhodes, who said that his goal with his WWE departure was to "find [himself]." He was also asked how he would define himself.

"I'm a second generation professional wrestler," Rhodes said. "My family, the Rhodes family has been wrestling for 50 odd years. I get to carry the flag now, and I'm just a father-son trying to do what he did. I had several decorated characters within the WWE that I was really proud of, coats of paint that changed that I could show a different side to the audience because I've been in front of them since I was 20-years-old, and none of them were necessarily the right one."

- As noted, WAW, which is owned by Paige's father Ricky Knight, revealed that Rey Mysterio will be appearing at their next television tapings on the weekend of May 13th. WAW has since announced that former WWE star El Torito will also be at the taping.

- As we reported over the weekend, Jeff Jarrett, Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm and Jeremy Borash were at AAA's annual Rey de Reyes tournament yesterday and announced an alliance between AAA and Impact Wrestling. Jarrett commented on the alliance, and noted that Impact also still plans to work with the CRASH promotion in Mexico:

(2) as several more alliances on the way! #2017 #BuildingBridges ???????? — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) March 20, 2017

Nordholm also commented on the alliance with AAA, writing:

Building bridges. Our alliance with AAA will bring the best of both promotions together @IMPACTWRESTLING @fightnet — Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 20, 2017

