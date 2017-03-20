- FOX News has an interview with Cody Rhodes, who said that his goal with his WWE departure was to "find [himself]." He was also asked how he would define himself.
- As noted, WAW, which is owned by Paige's father Ricky Knight, revealed that Rey Mysterio will be appearing at their next television tapings on the weekend of May 13th. WAW has since announced that former WWE star El Torito will also be at the taping.
- As we reported over the weekend, Jeff Jarrett, Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm and Jeremy Borash were at AAA's annual Rey de Reyes tournament yesterday and announced an alliance between AAA and Impact Wrestling. Jarrett commented on the alliance, and noted that Impact also still plans to work with the CRASH promotion in Mexico:
(1) And, for the record, @IMPACTWRESTLING is really looking forward to working with @noah_ghc , @TheCrashLuchas , and @luchalibreaaa as...— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) March 20, 2017
(2) as several more alliances on the way! #2017 #BuildingBridges ????????— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) March 20, 2017
Nordholm also commented on the alliance with AAA, writing:
Building bridges. Our alliance with AAA will bring the best of both promotions together @IMPACTWRESTLING @fightnet— Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 20, 2017
