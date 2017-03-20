- WWE uploaded the full Triple H vs. Daniel Bryan WrestleMania 30 match on their YouTube channel, which you can watch in the video above. Bryan defeated Triple H to earn a WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match later that night against then-champion Randy Orton and Batista, which Bryan won.

- SummerSlam 2017 travel packages are available until this Thursday night at 11:59pm ET. You can purchase them at SummerSlamTravel.com

- Through Tuesday at 11:59pm PT, you can buy one t-shirt at WWEShop.com and get a second for only $5. There is no code necessary, just use this link.

See Also Daniel Bryan Teases Return To The Ring In 2018

- Below is a graphic regarding what Daniel Bryan's next move will be via SmartBets, based on brand new odds data which was released today from bookmaker Paddy Power. The odds have Bryan signing with NJPW before the end of 2018 as his most likely next career move, followed by Bryan appearing at an ROH show before the end of 2018. In third is Bryan wrestling in WWE again, followed by Bryan appearing for Impact Wrestling before the end of 2018.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.