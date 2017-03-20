- WWE announced today that SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha will defend their titles against the Usos this Tuesday on SmackDown Live. The Usos defeated American Alpha in a non-title match on last week's show.

Tommy Dreamer On James Ellsworth Screwing Him Over, WWE Editing Brock Lesnar Comment, Undertaker
- Mojo Rawley posted the video below of James Ellsworth providing an assist during a recent workout:


