- WWE announced today that SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha will defend their titles against the Usos this Tuesday on SmackDown Live. The Usos defeated American Alpha in a non-title match on last week's show.

- Mojo Rawley posted the video below of James Ellsworth providing an assist during a recent workout:

When you run out of plates at the gym, get creative. No excuses. Just results. Thanks @realellsworth! #EverybodyFights @GordieGronk pic.twitter.com/PeRW2mfRFr — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) March 20, 2017

