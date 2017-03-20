- Above is a preview of tonight's new episode of Ride Along featuring Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. In the clip, Gallows & Anderson are shown joking around with Finn Balor on the phone.

- As noted, Jim Cornette will be inducting the Rock 'N Roll Express in to this year's WWE Hall of Fame. Here is his first comment in regards to working with the WWE again:

Wear your winter clothes to Florida! A cold snap is headed towards Hell! https://t.co/VRYKu9VeiB — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) March 20, 2017

- Today, WWE Hall of Famer, Sting, turns 58 years old. He received some well wishes from Ric Flair and WWE.

Happy birthday to a legendary #WWE Hall of Famer, #TheIcon @stinger! #HappyBirthdaySting A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 20, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

