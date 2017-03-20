- Above is a preview of tonight's new episode of Ride Along featuring Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. In the clip, Gallows & Anderson are shown joking around with Finn Balor on the phone.
Wear your winter clothes to Florida! A cold snap is headed towards Hell! https://t.co/VRYKu9VeiB— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) March 20, 2017
- Today, WWE Hall of Famer, Sting, turns 58 years old. He received some well wishes from Ric Flair and WWE.
Happy bday Stinger! pic.twitter.com/JWovVGgd1M— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 20, 2017
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.