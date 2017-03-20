- Above is another Snickers ad airing on the WWE Network. In the ad, Rusev is dancing in the gym as the tagline reads "you're cray cray when you're hungry."

WWE stock was up 0.71% today, closing at $21.24.

- As noted, there was speculation that Shinsuke Nakamura may be joining the WWE main roster after WrestleMania because he was not featured on the poster for the NXT U.K. tour in June. WWE today confirmed that Nakamura will be joining the tour, as seen below.

