- Above is a promo for Mattel Tough Talkers featuring Seth Rollins.

WWE.com has an interview with Ember Moon, who discussed facing NXT Women's Champion Asuka at NXT Takeover: Orlando. During the interview, she discussed what makes Asuka so intimidating.

"What makes Asuka so intimidating is how dominant she's been," Ember said. "Her undefeated streak alone is enough to intimidate anyone. But I'm not going to be another number that gets added to that streak. I was told by a wise man many years ago that streaks are made to be broken. I plan on being the one to break Asuka's."

- As noted, following the recent Paige hack, there have been rumors about private photos of other wrestling stars being leaked. As noted, Big E shot down rumors of being hacked. Summer Rae posted another Tweet regarding the hacks as well, as seen below:

As they say, dont believe everything you see on the internet. There's people out there with a lot of time on their hands & a big imagination — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) March 19, 2017

