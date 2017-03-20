- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Sting turns 58 years old today. WWE uploaded The Stinger's full WrestleMania 31 entrance, which you can watch in the video above.

- WWE has released several old episodes of NXT on the WWE Network . The episodes include Roman Reigns' debut as well as Seth Rollins winning the NXT Championship.

- As noted, American Alpha will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against the Usos on SmackDown Live this Tuesday. American Alpha's Chad Gable reacted to the match on Twitter, writing:

Outwill. Outperform. Outshine.



That's exactly what we'll do to @WWEUsos on #SDLive.



The championships are staying where they belong. pic.twitter.com/Jj73yadCzf — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) March 20, 2017

@KOllomani contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.