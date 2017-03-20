Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's RAW, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage. Twitter users, please share this page by clicking the 'Share' button below:

Tweet

Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens with a look back at last week's main event segment.

- We're live from Brooklyn with Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.

- We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Mick Foley.

Fans chant for Foley. He reads a prepared statement and says he stands in front of us a humble man, who has been privileged to be our General Manager. He thanks Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for giving him the opportunity of a lifetime, one he put in jeopardy last week when he shoved Mr. Socko into Triple H's mouth. Foley apologizes for that. Fans boo. Foley doesn't want his personal issues with Stephanie to distract from the ultimate thrill ride - WrestleMania 33. A "no!" chant breaks out when it appears Foley is about to announce his departure. Foley announces that he's taking a leave of absence effective immediately. Fans boo. Foley tears up the index cards and gets a pop. He says Triple H handed him the index cards 10 minutes before going live. He's Mick friggin' Foley... the mic starts going out and fans boo. Foley rants until the music hits and out comes Stephanie.

Stephanie hits the ring and rips into Foley. She says this has always been about Foley being right, not the locker room or the fans. Fans start chanting Foley's name. Stephanie says he only cares about himself, not what's best for business. Stephanie says Foley can't even make the big decisions so she has to do it for him. Stephanie has wanted to say something to Foley for a long time... she has two words for him: you're fired! Stephanie is in Foley's face. She tells him to get out of the ring but a "no!" chant starts up. Foley goes to the apron to leave but Sami Zayn's music hits and out he comes.

Sami says what Stephanie is doing to Foley is wrong. Sami says Stephanie has made a lot of wrong decisions but no one has had guts to tell her to her face. Stephanie knocks Sami and tells him to help his broken down mentor to the back so they can move on with the show. CM Punk chants start up now. Foley heads to the back while Sami watches from the apron. Sami says Foley has shown more class and integrity in 9 months as GM than Stephanie has her whole life. Sami says Stephanie should be ashamed of herself. Stephanie mocks Sami and says she wasn't listening to him. She says Sami is talented but he's not on the level of someone who can come out and question her, or even speak to her at all. Stephanie tells Sami to go to the back and think about how he's going to make this up to her. She mocks Sami again as Foley looks on from ringside. Sami looks to leave but he has second thoughts. The smart thing would be for him to go to the back but he's about doing the right thing, not the smart thing. The music hits and out comes Samoa Joe.

Stephanie tells Foley to get out once and for all. She puts Sami in a match with Joe that will begin right now. Foley heads up the ramp while Sami leaps from the ring and takes out Joe on the floor. Sami is fired up as we go to commercial.

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn

Back from the break and the match is underway as Joe works Sami over in the corner. Sami fights back but Joe drops him with an elbow.

Joe keeps control but Sami comes back again. Joe fights him off and avoids a Blue Thunderbomb. Joe drops a big elbow for a 2 count. Sami with strikes and another comeback attempt but Joe catches him in a powerslam for a 2 count.

More back and forth. Sami avoids a Musclebuster in the corner but Joe kicks him in the head, sending Sami to the floor. Joe runs the ropes and nails a dive. Joe talks some trash as we get a replay. Joe keeps control as we go to commercial.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.