- Above is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown, which will feature more from the feud between SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and his WrestleMania 33 opponent AJ Styles.

- WWE announced 16,160 fans in attendance for tonight's WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

- As seen below, Samoa Joe suffered a small cut above his eye during tonight's RAW from Brooklyn. Joe defeated Sami Zayn in the opening match.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.