- It's kind of hard to believe, but Anthony Johnson used to compete at welterweight inside the Octagon. "Rumble" tries for a second time to win the light heavyweight title next month when he meets Daniel Cormier at UFC 210.

In this fight replay, Johnson runs right through Kevin Burns in a matchup at 170 pounds. Johnson was eventually released by the UFC after issues making weight.

- Former UFC rivals Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva will get to settle their differences and they'll do it on pay-per-view. It was reported Monday that Sonnen and Silva will headline Bellator 185 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Sonnen returned from his self-imposed retirement in January, losing to Tito Ortiz. Silva has not fought since 2013 when he bested Brian Stann. Both fighters were suspended after failed drug tests ahead of a planned encounter four years ago after coaching on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3.

- Nate Diaz is not happy with UFC president Dana White. After White remarked in a recent interview that Diaz was turning down proposed fights, the "Stockton Bad Boy" took to Twitter in response. Diaz has not fought since a 2016 loss to Conor McGregor in their rematch.





This f--ker can't stop making s--t up about me and I haven't been offered any fights except the one Iaughed at ???????? — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 20, 2017

