- Above is a Women's History Month video package on WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young.

Triple H will be appearing on various ESPN programs tomorrow to promote WrestleMania 33. His first appearance will be at 10am on First Take.

- As noted, Stephanie McMahon "fired" Mick Foley from his job as RAW General Manager tonight in Brooklyn. Foley will likely be back as he's been planning to take time off for hip surgery. He tweeted the following to the WWE Universe after the segment on RAW:

Thank you @WWEUniverse for the privilege of being part of your Monday nights. #RawBrooklyn — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 21, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.