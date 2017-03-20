- WWE posted this video looking at WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg and his journey to WrestleMania 33. Goldberg will defend his title against Brock Lesnar in less than two weeks.
- After making his return to the ring last week at WWE live events, there's still no word on when Finn Balor will be brought back to RAW. Balor tweeted the following screenshot from tonight's RAW, highlighting a fan sign on The Demon returning soon:
March 21, 2017
