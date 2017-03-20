As seen on tonight's WWE RAW, Michael Cole interviewed Dr. Wilk from Champion Sports Medicine in Alabama and it was noted that while Seth Rollins' recovery has been miraculous, he would not be cleared to compete at WrestleMania 33.
Below is a graphic for the contract signing and video from Triple H's segment:
NEXT WEEK: Will @WWERollins show up to #RAW to sign a #HoldHarmlessAgreement for a fight with @TripleH at @WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/65CA1vBUtH— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2017
It seems @TripleH has thought of an idea of how to FIGHT @WWERollins at @WrestleMania, but #TheArchitect has to show up next week on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/IdDjELFpf1— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.