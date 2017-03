After tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW went off the air, Brock Lesnar came out with Paul Heyman and issued an open challenge (thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader @dornnnn16 )

The Big Show accepted the challenge. It was never an actual match as there was no referee. Show quickly got Lesnar up for a chokeslam but Lesnar countered and picked Show up to plant him with an F5 to end the segment.

