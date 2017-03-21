Source: Conversation With The Big Guy

Recently on Conversation With The Big Guy, former WWE Superstar Ryback claimed that he came up with the triple powerbomb for The Shield when Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins were debuting for WWE at Survivor Series (2012).

According to 'The Big Guy', the triumvirate was looking for a move they could all perform together that would believably K.O. the former Skip Sheffield.

"They needed a move, I remember, to put me down early on. I think it was that first… the pay-per-view before in Indianapolis, the triple threat [match] with me, [John] Cena, and [CM] Punk. And I had been powerbombing a lot of guys up till that point in different variations of powerbombs. And I said to them, 'why don't you do a triple powerbomb?' because they wanted a move they all three could could do."

Ryback went on to muse that he regrets coming up with the move, as he was on the receiving end of more triple powerbombs than anyone else at that time.

"Goddamnit did I regret ever f--king saying that because I received more triple powerbombs than anybody on the roster at that point. And they were all fine, but they triple powerbombed me through the table at the end of that one. And then, they did it in the match at TLC."

