- Right now, a complete replay of UFC 208 is available for online streaming via UFC Fight Pass. The event, which took place earlier this year, featured Germaine de Randamie claiming the inaugural UFC female featherweight title via decision over Holly Holm.

Also, Anderson Silva fought Derek Brunson that night from Brooklyn, along with Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza vs. Tim Boetsch, Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier and Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller.

- UFC heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt are headed for a showdown in New Zealand at UFC Fight Night 110. The bout is scheduled to headline the card on June 10.

Lewis has won six straight fights, including a recent victory over Travis Browne. Hunt is coming off a loss to Alistair Overeem that followed a no-contest with Brock Lesnar.





My next opponent is Mark Hunt in New Zealand ???? June 10th #FoxSports1 pic.twitter.com/TUijbiz2TJ — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) March 20, 2017



- Bellator has another top fighter to compete at 205 pounds, as Ryan Bader confirmed his signing recently. The former Ultimate Fighter winner had plenty of success inside the Octagon, but was never able to reach the status of No. 1 contender.

Immediately after making signing official, "Darth" called for a bout with current Bellator champion Phil Davis. The fellow former UFC fighter responded on Twitter.





I've been waiting on you! Let's do this ???????????? https://t.co/tkpa3A7Ns4 — Phil Davis (@PhilMrWonderful) March 20, 2017

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.