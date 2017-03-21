WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross noted on Twitter that his wife, Jan, underwent surgery after being hit while riding her Vespa. He said that she has "multiple skull fractures" and that "we need a miracle."

Ross told TMZ that Jane was riding her Vespa without a helmet to the gym near their home in Oklahoma. She was hit by another vehicle and struck her head. She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery.

Ross told TMZ that the situation "touch and go" at the moment and that "it could be a tough day."

Our thoughts and encouragement are with Jan and J.R..

