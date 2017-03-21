- Despite AJ Styles being fired in storyline on last week's episode of SmackDown Live, Styles still worked this past weekend's SmackDown live events against John Cena and is advertised for tonight's SmackDown Live. As of this writing, his profile remains in the Alumni section of WWE.com.

WWE will be returning to New Zealand on September 13th for a RAW show. WWE will then head to Australia for a three night RAW tour with shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane on September 14th, 15th, and 16th, respectively.

- As noted, Jim Cornette will be inducting The Rock 'N' Roll Express into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame. Kevin Owens, who has had his issues with Cornette in the past, commented on the news, tweeting:

Think it's wild that @TheJimCornette is inducting the Rock N' Roll Express into the @WWE Hall of Fame? Just wait until he has to induct me! — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 20, 2017

