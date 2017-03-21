- As seen on RAW last night, The New Day appeared in a backstage segment. Big E seemed to reference the leaked Xavier Woods video from this past Friday, as he and Kofi Kingston gave Xavier Woods a judging look before Big E asked Xavier, "so is there something you want to tell us about?" Woods then cut into New Day's WrestleMania promo, as seen in the video above. It was the only video from last night's RAW that WWE disabled the comments for.

- Noelle Foley commented on her father's storyline firing on last night's RAW, as seen below. As noted, Foley is expected to have a hip replacement operation, which he had been planning for some time now.

Definitely going to miss my dad being on RAW every week ?????????? But we can all agree on one thing; he will always be Mick Freaking Foley ???? A post shared by Noelle Foley (@noellefoley) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

