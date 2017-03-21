Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT as the Road to WrestleMania 33 continues.

SmackDown will feature The Usos going up against SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha and the fallout from Daniel Bryan "firing" AJ Styles last week. 205 Live will feature Austin Aries delivering a message to WrestleMania 33 opponent and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Is AJ Styles fired or heading to WrestleMania to face Shane McMahon?

* American Alpha to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Usos tonight

* Will John Cena and Nikki Bella or The Miz and Maryse emerge as SmackDown LIVE's A-List couple?

* Who will survive the mind games en route to The Ultimate Thrill Ride - Bray Wyatt or Randy Orton?

* What will happen when Ambrose & Corbin clash again?

